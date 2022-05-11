CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,904.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $294,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

