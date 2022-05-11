Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.58.

NYSE:CLR opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.77.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 in the last three months. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $3,403,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,835,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 31.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

