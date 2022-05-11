Contrasting Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) & The Competition

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nautilus Biotechnology to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -$50.31 million -5.81 Nautilus Biotechnology Competitors $1.19 billion $356.47 million -8.06

Nautilus Biotechnology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology. Nautilus Biotechnology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -15.57% -14.77% Nautilus Biotechnology Competitors -187.73% 3.44% -10.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nautilus Biotechnology Competitors 316 1315 1817 57 2.46

Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 161.83%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 38.81%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology competitors beat Nautilus Biotechnology on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

