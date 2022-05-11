Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 73,008 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 107,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

