Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

CLB opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.05 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,114,000 after buying an additional 3,544,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 662,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $13,499,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Core Laboratories by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,098,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after purchasing an additional 370,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

