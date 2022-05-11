Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will post sales of $435.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $446.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $425.81 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $472.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.60 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $4,614,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $10,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

