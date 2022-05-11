Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cortexyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.21.

CRTX stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The company has a market cap of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 109.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,486,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,618,000 after purchasing an additional 159,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 9.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

