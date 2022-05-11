Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

CMRE stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Costamare has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 24.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costamare will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,204,000 after purchasing an additional 75,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 157,787 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 74,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Costamare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costamare (Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

