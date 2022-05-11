Coty (NYSE:COTY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.39.

COTY stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.14 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coty has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Coty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Coty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Coty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Coty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

