Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cowen from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

COWN opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $656.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cowen by 289.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

