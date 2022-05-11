Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.89.
NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,383,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
About Credo Technology Group (Get Rating)
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credo Technology Group (CRDO)
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credo Technology Group (CRDO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.