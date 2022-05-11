Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,383,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

