Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CRECU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 18th

Crescera Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 18th. Crescera Capital Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRECU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.