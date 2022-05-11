CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CRH from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Redburn Partners cut CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CRH from €54.00 ($56.84) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.