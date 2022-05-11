CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRH. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CRH from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CRH from €56.00 ($58.95) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CRH from €54.00 ($56.84) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $54.54.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 268,277 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 94,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after buying an additional 161,076 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 258,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CRH by 4.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 700,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

