Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

CRCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

CRCT stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $716,869.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,484,118 shares of company stock valued at $19,658,453.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cricut by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,307 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

