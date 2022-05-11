Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CFO Anne Mehlman Acquires 2,600 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $112.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,406.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $6,457,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,129,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,291,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

