Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) EVP Daniel P. Hart Buys 5,000 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) EVP Daniel P. Hart bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,858,636.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $112.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Crocs by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 99,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Crocs by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.10.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

