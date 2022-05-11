CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE:CAPL opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $754.15 million, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 362.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth about $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

