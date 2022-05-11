CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.78. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 57,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 22.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

