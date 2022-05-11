CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.56 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $14.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. CSX has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,707,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 420,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.