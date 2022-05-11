Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CMI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $197.41 on Wednesday. Cummins has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $270.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,348 shares of company stock worth $10,201,817. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 172.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 11.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.