CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Million

Brokerages predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will announce $17.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.70 million and the lowest is $16.37 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $9.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $99.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.87 million to $108.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $139.81 million, with estimates ranging from $126.64 million to $158.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CURI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signify Wealth raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 523.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 192,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

