Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Get Curis alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Curis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.85.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.15. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 490.80% and a negative return on equity of 50.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Curis by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Curis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.