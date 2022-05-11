Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.06.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $23.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.