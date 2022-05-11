CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) to announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.25 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share.
NYSE CVI opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.69. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
