CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of CBAY opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $158.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 55,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 118,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

