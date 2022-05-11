CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

