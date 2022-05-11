Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

DQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.85.

NYSE:DQ opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.66. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $90.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

