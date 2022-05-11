Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Amit Agarwal Sells 2,500 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,800,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $336,425.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 45 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $7,487.10.

On Friday, March 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total transaction of $326,700.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9,831,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.47 and a 200 day moving average of $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

