Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. Datto posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a report on Monday, April 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Datto stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.90 and a beta of -0.27. Datto has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

In other Datto news, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,467.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,398,569. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Datto by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Datto by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

