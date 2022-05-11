Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $162,832,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after buying an additional 891,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 516,901 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,082,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

