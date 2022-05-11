DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBS Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DBSDY stock opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9972 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

