DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.94%. DCP Midstream’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 492.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 525,054 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,075,000 after acquiring an additional 488,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,865,000 after acquiring an additional 391,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,366,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after acquiring an additional 311,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

