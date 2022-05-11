Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will announce $29.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.43 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $124.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.05 million to $134.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $155.94 million, with estimates ranging from $127.83 million to $172.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

DCPH opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.47. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,478,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at $180,513,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,718 shares of company stock worth $33,648. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,478,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,298,000 after buying an additional 4,557,902 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,102,000 after purchasing an additional 102,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

