Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLVHF. HSBC downgraded Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($94.74) to €80.00 ($84.21) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($168.42) to €153.00 ($161.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($158.95) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €56.00 ($58.95) to €51.00 ($53.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $156.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

