Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNLI. Wedbush cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $97,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $88,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,772 shares of company stock worth $1,293,426 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $359,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.13% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

