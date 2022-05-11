Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DNLI. Wedbush cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $97,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $88,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,772 shares of company stock worth $1,293,426 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.13% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.
About Denali Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
