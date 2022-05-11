Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Design Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a platform of gene targeted chimera small molecules for the treatment of serious degenerative disorders caused by inherited nucleotide repeat expansions. Design Therapeutics Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DSGN. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.09. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arsani William acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 47.9% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 603,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 208.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 44,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

