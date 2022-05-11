Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

DM has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSE:DM opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $415.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.64. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 213.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 128,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 498.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

