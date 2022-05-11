Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.32) to €7.00 ($7.37) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €5.50 ($5.79) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

