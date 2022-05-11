Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPSGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.95) to €71.00 ($74.74) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.95) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($67.01) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

DPSGY stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $72.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.4316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

