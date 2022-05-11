DexCom (DXCM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2022 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $565.00 to $500.00.

4/29/2022 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $525.00 to $500.00.

4/29/2022 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $538.00 to $486.00.

4/29/2022 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $725.00 to $480.00.

4/18/2022 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $535.00 to $560.00.

3/31/2022 – DexCom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $327.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 158.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $450.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.61. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45.

DexCom shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.20). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $1,254,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,814. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 74.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 57,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 387.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

