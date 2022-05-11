DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Chad Patterson Sells 777 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chad Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Chad Patterson sold 776 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.75, for a total value of $387,030.00.

DXCM stock opened at $327.43 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.18, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.61.

Shares of DexCom are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,329,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DexCom by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,000,773,000 after acquiring an additional 73,778 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $752,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,670,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $565.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $725.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.82.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

