Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.40) to GBX 4,500 ($55.48) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.48) to GBX 4,700 ($57.95) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.18) to GBX 4,700 ($57.95) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,923.17.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $184.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.02 and a 200-day moving average of $203.51. Diageo has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Diageo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Diageo by 26.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 8.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Diageo by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 106,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 19,795.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413,333 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

