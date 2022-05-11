Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.40) to GBX 4,500 ($55.48) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.48) to GBX 4,700 ($57.95) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.18) to GBX 4,700 ($57.95) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,923.17.
Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $184.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.02 and a 200-day moving average of $203.51. Diageo has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
