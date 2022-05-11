Diageo’s (DGE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.95) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($56.71) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($57.33) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,095.88 ($50.50).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,744.65 ($46.17) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,802.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,806.23. The company has a market capitalization of £86.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.77. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,212.99 ($39.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,490 ($43.03) per share, with a total value of £8,271.30 ($10,197.63). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,516.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

