DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$1.85 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.59.

DRTT opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $42.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.20 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 87.63% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,728,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50,502 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 86.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,711 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,912,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

