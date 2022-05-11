Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $629.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) will post sales of $629.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diversey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $631.61 million and the lowest is $627.43 million. Diversey posted sales of $631.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversey will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diversey.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSEY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter worth about $41,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,470,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 79.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 40.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,156,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,445 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Diversey has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

