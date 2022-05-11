Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DHC. TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of DHC opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,904,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,948,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,101,000 after buying an additional 995,249 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,111,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 327,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 106,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

