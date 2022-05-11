Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCBO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.90.

DCBO stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.34 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.33. Docebo has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Docebo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Docebo by 44.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after purchasing an additional 631,453 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Docebo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 10.2% during the first quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 415,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

