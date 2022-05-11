DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 5,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $345,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE DASH opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $131.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.02.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.
About DoorDash (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.