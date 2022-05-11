DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 5,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $345,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE DASH opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $131.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,194,000 after acquiring an additional 261,617 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,234,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in DoorDash by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

