Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PLOW has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of PLOW opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,956,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,159,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,007,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 850,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

